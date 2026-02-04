Daishen Nix Catapults Vipers to Victory with Triple-Double

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (11-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, secured a 130-116 victory over the Valley Suns (5-13) on Wednesday morning at Bert Ogden Arena.

The Suns started the game by hitting a 12-3 run and maintained control of the quarter until 4:14 when the Vipers tied the competition at 19-19. RGV then broke the tie and jumped out in front with a score of 34-24 at the end of the first.

In the second, third and fourth quarters the Vipers had the advantage and did not let go of it which gave the team a 130-116 victory.

Daishen Nix was the top performer of the night as he recorded a triple-double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Vipers. Houston Rockets Two-Way player Tristen Newton scored 23 points and Caleb McConnell secured 20 points.

Phoenix Suns Two-Way player Koby Brea paved the way for the Suns after scoring 22 points. Ruben Nembhard Jr. followed with 19 points. CJ Huntley obtained a double-double after scoring 10 points and 10 rebounds.

On Saturday, Feb. 7 the Vipers return to the Bert Ogden Arena at 8:00 p.m. CST to take on the Austin Spurs. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.rgvipers.com.







