Wolves Slash Vipers Four-Game Win Streak
Published on January 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (9-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, suffered a 136-129 loss to the Iowa Wolves (9-6) on Monday night at Casey's Center.
RGV had a 13-point lead going into halftime with a score of 70-63 but a 7-0 run by the Wolves, at the beginning of the second half, changed the pace of the game and turned the lead over to Iowa. The wolves outscored the Vipers 44-22 in the third quarter and 73-59 in the second half which allowed the home team to secure control of the game and end the competition with a 136-129 win over the Vipers.
Houston Rockets two-way players paved the way for the Vipers. JD Davison led all scorers with a double-double of 35 points and 11 rebounds, Tristen Newton had 30 points and Isaiah Crawford had 23 points.
Jules Bernard led the Wolves with 33 points and was followed by Jalen Crutcher with 26 points. Rocco Zikarsky had a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds.
The Vipers will take on the Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday, Feb. 1 at 2:00 p.m. CST at Paycom Center. The game can be viewed on the NBA TV App and on KGBT 4.1. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.
