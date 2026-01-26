Moore Makes History as Motor City Cruises to Win Fifth Straight

WILMINGTON, Del. - Wendell Moore Jr. delivered a historic performance as the Motor City Cruise extended their winning streak to five games with a 133-119 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday night at Chase Fieldhouse.

Moore scored a career-high 40 points, becoming the third Cruise player this season to reach the 40-point mark - the first time in franchise history that three different players have scored 40 or more in the same season. The three-year veteran finished 13 of 15 from the field, including a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range, and set another franchise mark by making 12 consecutive field goals without a miss.

The win capped another step in Motor City's turnaround, as the Cruise improved to 7-7 after opening the season 2-7.

Isaac Jones added 19 points and recorded a career-high five blocks, tying the franchise record previously set by Cheick Diallo, Jaylen Johnson, Tosan Evbuomwan and Devon Higgs, while anchoring the Cruise defensively in the paint. Tolu Smith posted 21 points and 10 rebounds, marking his 14th double-double of the season across the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, while Jaden Akins chipped in 19 points and Drew Peterson finished with 10.

Motor City seized control early, jumping out to a 34-27 lead after the first quarter and carrying a 63-52 advantage into halftime. The Cruise broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Delaware 38-26 and building a lead as large as 25 points and never trailed the entire game.

The former open tryout and Detroit native, John Ukomadu recorded one block to reach 72 for his career, surpassing Jaylen Johnson (69) for the most blocks in franchise history.

Kennedy Chandler led Delaware (6-8) with 27 points, and Malcolm Hill added 21, but the Blue Coats were unable to overcome Motor City's efficient shooting night. The Cruise shot 55.8 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Motor City will continue their road trip to Long Island and face the Nets on Monday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live through NBAGLeague.com.







