Bench, Defense Fuel Cruise Past Squadron, 127-103

Published on January 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Motor City Cruise continued their strong January play Saturday night, rolling past the Birmingham Squadron 127-103 at Legacy Arena to secure their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Head coach Jamelle McMillan improved to 6-0 in his career against the Squadron, as the Cruise set the tone early and never trailed.

Motor City erupted in the opening quarter, forcing eight turnovers and recording a franchise-record seven steals in the period, while racing out to a 37-20 lead. The Cruise finished the night with 11 steals and turned defense into consistent offense, outscoring Birmingham 20-15 in points off turnovers.

The Cruise were powered by a balanced effort that included two double-doubles, led by Tolu Smith, who posted 25 points and 15 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season (combining the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season) and 30th of his regular season career. Isaac Jones added 19 points and 16 rebounds, giving Motor City a dominant presence on the glass throughout the night.

Motor City also showcased its depth, piling up more than 50 points off the bench. John Ukomadu scored 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including five 3-pointers, to lead all scorers. The Cruise shot 51% from the field and controlled the paint throughout, holding a 74-40 advantage in points in the paint. Motor City also won the rebounding battle 63-35 and scored 23 second-chance points.

Birmingham was led by Keion Brooks Jr. and Trey Alexander, who scored 20 points apiece, but the Squadron never cut the deficit to single digits after halftime.

The Motor City Cruise will return to the Wayne State Fieldhouse to face the Grand Rapids Gold on Thursday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on The Prep, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and ESPN+.







