Squadron Acquire Jordan Minor

Published on January 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has acquired Jordan Minor after he was placed on waivers by Memphis on January 15.

Minor, a 6-8 forward, appeared in 14 games for the Memphis Hustle in the 2025-26 season, including nine in the regular season. The Virginia product averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 steals in 23.3 minutes per game. Last season, Minor appeared in 31 games with six starts for the Long Island Nets, averaging 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in his rookie campaign.

The Birmingham Squadron face the Motor City Cruise today, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. CT at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Birmingham's quest to even the season series can be seen on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and My68.







NBA G League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.