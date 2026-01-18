Stars Fall to the Skyforce in Their First Meeting of the Season

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars fell to the Sioux Falls Skyforce 122-110 in their first meeting of the season, opening the back-to-back series with a loss. The defeat dropped the Stars to 4-7 on the year.

Sioux Falls opened the game with efficient offense, building a 10-point lead midway through the first quarter and closing the period ahead 30-22. Salt Lake City chipped away at the deficit in the second quarter, tying the game at 43-43 at the 6:04 mark. The teams traded baskets the rest of the half, but the Skyforce carried the lead into halftime. Sioux Falls extended its advantage in the second half and held control down the stretch to secure the win.

The Stars were led by Cameron McGriff, who scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench. Jazz two-way big man Oscar Tshiebwe continued his dominance on the glass, pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds (6 OR, 7 DR) while adding 13 points to record his 13th double-double of the season. Stars newcomer Matthew Cleveland posted 13 points and 12 rebounds (6 OR, 6 DR) for his ninth double-double of the year.

All five Salt Lake City starters finished in double figures, with Matthew Murrell (16), Cleveland (13), Tshiebwe (13), Jazz two-way John Tonje (13) and Sean East II (11) all reaching double digits.

Sioux Falls was led by Josh Christopher, who scored 25 points, followed by Jahmir Young, who added 22 points and 17 assists.

The Stars and Skyforce will meet again Sunday to close out the back-to-back series. Tipoff is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. MT at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The game will stream on Jazz+.







