Rip City Remix Host Weekend of Special Games Culminating in a Celebration of Black History Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Published on January 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix invite fans to Chiles Center for a special three-game weekend with matchups against the Oklahoma City Blue and Memphis Hustle. The weekend tips off with a celebration of all things Rip City during the Rip City Runs Deep game before a splash of summer arrives in collaboration with the Hillsboro Hops during the Summer in January game on Sunday afternoon. The long weekend concludes with a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday during the team's annual Black History Celebration, which will highlight local nonprofit Black Parent Initiative.

Rip City Runs Deep - Friday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City Blue

Calling all fans of Rip City! Join us as the Trail Blazers crew - including Blaze, Douglas Fur, and the BlazersDancers - take over Chiles Center for an unforgettable experience celebrating the Remix's parent team, your Portland Trail Blazers!

As an ode to Portland and all of Rip City, the Remix will debut exclusive uniforms inspired by the 2025-26 Trail Blazers City Edition jerseys. The uniforms feature the iconic teal color and pattern of the original carpet at Portland International Airport. Fans will be able to purchase the jerseys and sweatshirts at the Rip City Clothing Co. pop-up shop at Chiles Center. Photos can be viewed HERE.

Summer In January - Sunday, Jan. 18 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Memphis Hustle

Stay warm this winter as the Rip City Remix and the Hillsboro Hops team up to host the "Summer in January" game this Sunday. Join Hop's mascot, Barley, and the Remix crew to take part in everyone's favorite summer activities. All fans in attendance will receive a pair of Remix sunglasses and have the chance to spin and win sun hats, beach towels, and other fun prizes!

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Celebration - Monday, Jan. 19 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Memphis Hustle

Rip City Remix will face off against the Memphis Hustle at 3:00 p.m. as we honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during our annual Black History Celebration. Throughout the afternoon, fans can witness incredible performances from local artists, including painter Booker Wallace Taylor III creating a one-of-a-kind art piece live at Chiles Center.

The Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Celebration will highlight our community partner of the game, Black Parent Initiative. Today, BPI is the only culturally-specific, community-based, nonprofit organization in Oregon focused solely on supporting Black/African American families with children in the state of Oregon. BPI's mission has been to educate and mobilize the parents and caregivers of African, African American and African American multi-cultural children to ensure they achieve success. To learn more, visit thebpi.org.

Fans interested in contributing to their cause can purchase $5 raffle tickets for the chance to win the painting created by Booker Wallace Taylor III, a Remix signed basketball, along with a free spin on the Prize Wheel.

For each gameday event this weekend, fans can purchase tickets at RipCityRemix.com, with tickets as low as $5 for children. Doors will open one hour prior to scheduled tip-offs, and parking is free in the main lot next to Chiles Center. The games will also air on KUNP, the Rip City TV Network (Sunday's game on tape delay).







NBA G League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.