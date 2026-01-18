Raptors 905 Comeback Effort Falls Short

Published on January 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (10-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Capital City Go Go (6-3) 99-101 Saturday evening.

Olivier Sarr put up his second consecutive double-double, leading the 905 with 15 points, 13 rebounds, a steal, and a block in the loss. Sharife Cooper put up a game-high 30 points for the Go Go, adding three rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 25 minutes.

The 905 received complementary scoring from Tyreke Key who contributed a team-high 19 points, six rebounds, an assist, and a steal in the matchup. Capital City's Alondes Williams added 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and steal in the Go Go's effort.

Raptors 905 continue their road trip in Long Island, taking on the Nets Friday at 7:00 pm. The Go Go travel to Frisco, Texas to take on the Legends on Monday at 3:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 24 21 27 27 99 KEY 19 SARR 13 HOGGARD 8

GO GO 28 28 22 23 101 COOPER 30 BLACK 9 GILBERT/WILLIAMS 4







