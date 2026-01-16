Raptors 905 Take First Game in the Capital City

Raptors 905 (10-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Capital City Go Go (5-3) 115-104 Thursday evening. This marks the first victory in Capital City since November 2022.

Olivier Sarr led the 905, matching a season-high 24 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and three blocks in Capital City. Alondes Williams contributed a game-high 30 points in the Go-Go's effort, adding three rebounds, five assists, four steals, and two blocks to the stat sheet.

Second-year guard Tyreke Key continued his offensive masterclass, notching his fourth 20+ point game in a row. Key added three rebounds, an assist, and two steals in the victory. The Go Go received complementary scoring from Sharife Cooper who added 14 points, 11 assists, two steals, and a block in the loss.

The two teams meet again Saturday evening to close out their season series. Tip-off scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 23 32 33 33 115 KEY 25 SARR 14 RODDY 9

GO GO 28 20 32 24 104 WILLIAMS 30 BROOKS 10 BLACK/GAK/RICHMOND 11







