Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Olivier Sarr to Two-Way Contract
Published on March 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Wednesday they have signed center Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract. This marks the second Raptors 905 call-up of the season.
Sarr, 7-foot-0, 240 pounds, has appeared in 38 games (37 starts) through the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season for Raptors 905. He averaged 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 24.0 minutes. He shot .505 (153-303) from the field and .397 from beyond the arc (54-136). Season highlights include a 17-point, seven rebound, and career-high seven assists against the Long Island Nets Nov. 29. He secured an 11-point, season-high 18-rebound performance against the San Diego Clippers Jan. 2 and a season-high 24 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks against the Capital City Go Go Jan. 15. Sarr has scored in double figures 24 times, grabbed 10+ rebounds seven times and recorded six double-doubles.
In 46 career games (three starts) across three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2021-24), Sarr averaged 4.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 13.8 minutes. He missed the 2024-25 season after sustaining a left Achilles tendon rupture while playing with the Oklahoma City Blue in Game 3 of the 2024 G League Finals.
A native of Niort, France, Sarr spent three seasons (2017-20) at Wake Forest, where he averaged 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 21.1 minutes in 85 career games (31 starts) and was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Third Team. Sarr transferred to the University of Kentucky (2020-21), where he posted averages of 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 25.1 minutes in 25 games (all starts) during his lone year in Lexington.
