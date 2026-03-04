Boom Acquires Keion Brooks Jr. in Trade with Birmingham Squadron

NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, has agreed to a trade with the Birmingham Squadron to acquire forward Keion Brooks Jr. in exchange for the returning player rights to Steven Ashworth and a 2027 first-round pick, Boom General Manager Chris Taylor announced today.

Brooks Jr., a Fort Wayne native, has appeared in 81 career games for the Squadron, averaging 15.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists, while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from three-point range. He also played 14 games (six starts) during the 2024-25 season with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he averaged 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 48.6 percent from the field, after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Prior to his professional career, Brooks Jr. spent five seasons in college, beginning at the University of Kentucky (2019-22) before transferring to the University of Washington (2022-24). In 142 collegiate games, he averaged 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Brooks Jr. will be active for Thursday's game against the College Park Skyhawks at The Arena at Innovation Mile at 7:00 p.m. ET.







