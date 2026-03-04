Birmingham Squadron Acquire Returning Player Rights to Steven Ashworth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Steven Ashworth and a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Player Draft in exchange for forward Keion Brooks Jr.

Ashworth, a 6-1 guard, appeared in 18 games for the Noblesville Boom, including all 14 in the 2025-26 Tip-Off Tournament. The rookie from Creighton averaged 11.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.4% from three-point range. Collegiately, Ashworth spent the first three seasons of his career at Utah State before transferring to Creighton, where he became teammates with Squadron and Pelicans two-way guard Trey Alexander.

As part of the deal, Keion Brooks Jr. heads to the Boom, with Noblesville's first-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Player Draft coming to Birmingham. In his second season with the team, Brooks Jr. is averaging 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 regular season games. The Fort Wayne native began his professional career with the Squadron during the 2024-25 season and earned a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans in January 2025.

Birmingham returns to action tonight against the Santa Cruz Warriors at 9 p.m. CT. The West Coast contest can be seen on ESPN+ and My68.







