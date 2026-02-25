Birmingham Completes Season Sweep over Capital City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Seven players recorded double-digit scoring outings as the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, rolled past the Capital City Go-Go, 126-112, on Tuesday night.

Coming off a thrilling win at home last Friday, Birmingham (10-17) got off to the start they were looking for, jumping out to a 16-4 lead with Jaden Springer scoring the team's first eight points. Capital City (12-12) struggled from the field early, shooting just 2-of-12 from the floor and 0-of-6 from three-point range, but the Go-Go fought back and trailed only 31-28 at the end of the first quarter.

Capital City grabbed the lead inside the first minute of the second quarter- their first advantage since leading 4-2. However, the home edge did not last long, as the Squadron led for the final 8:57 of the first half. Keion Brooks Jr.'s 11 points in the quarter proved key for Birmingham, as the visitors went into halftime with a 58-51 advantage.

Birmingham came out of the break shooting lights out, converting 18-of-25 field goal attempts, including 8-of-11 from deep. The Squadron regained a double-digit lead with 10:57 remaining in the third quarter and continued to push offensively, pouring in 46 points- their most in a single quarter since Jan. 2, 2024, at Grand Rapids.

The Squadron led by as many as 30 early in the fourth quarter and prevented the Go-Go from getting back into striking distance. Seven Birmingham players went on to score at least 10 points, and the visitors completed the season sweep over Capital City with a 126-112 victory.

D.J. Carton and Trey Alexander both led the Squadron with 24 points. Carton finished one assist shy of a double-double with nine assists, while Alexander finished two assists shy with eight.

All five Squadron starters scored at least 17 points, and seven players recorded at least 10 points.

Birmingham will have a week-long break before traveling to the West Coast for a three-game trip, beginning Wednesday, March 4, at 9 p.m. CT against the Santa Cruz Warriors. The first of three games in California will be available on ESPN+ and My68.







