Herd Lose to Windy City

Published on February 24, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Windy City Bulls 112-104.

Cormac Ryan led the Herd with a career-high 36 points while Lacey James followed with a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds. Justyn Hamilton added a double-double off the bench of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Windy City Bulls were Mac McClung with 38 points and Yuki Kawamura with 26 points.

Wisconsin burst out to an early 10-2 lead behind Cormac Ryan's hot shooting. The Bulls responded with a 8-5 surge to make it a five-point game. The Herd pulled away by a near double-digit advantage before Windy City cut the deficit to three midway through the quarter. With three minutes remaining, the Bulls tied the game 27-27, but Kobe Stewart knocked down a basket to keep the Herd ahead. The game evened once more, before the Bulls pulled away 34-29 at the end of the first quarter.

Windy City extended its lead immediately in the second quarter, but Kira Lewis Jr. answered with a longrange strike. The Bulls knocked down back-to-back baskets to grab a double-digit edge. The Herd strung together a 7-2 run featuring layups from Lacey James and Justyn Hamilton to close the gap to three. Windy City responded with a 9-2 burst, stretching the margin to 56-45. Despite a late Herd push with scores from Kobe Stewart and Mark Sears, the Bulls maintained control and entered halftime up 63-56.

The Bulls quickly widened the margin in the third quarter with a free throw and a deep three to make it a double-digit difference. Johnny Davis connected on nine points while Cormac Ryan added a jump shot to keep the pace. Windy City responded by ballooning the advantage to 89-69. Mark Sears connected on a late three-pointer for Wisconsin, but the Bulls responded immediately to head into the fourth quarter up 93-75.

Windy City pushed ahead 97-75 to open the fourth quarter, but the Herd answered by chipping away with scores from Justyn Hamilton and Kira Lewis Jr. Cormac Ryan buried a deep three before the Herd mounted a 13-3 run featuring Lacey James scoring and late baskets from Mark Sears and Johnny Davis, slicing the deficit in the final seconds. Despite the late surge and a strong 29point quarter from Wisconsin, Windy City's early cushion held, and the Bulls closed out with a 112-104 win.

The Herd will head to Memphis to battle the Hustle this Thursday, February 26, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32.







