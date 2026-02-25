Skyhawks Open Two-Game Series against Raptors 905 with 132-129 Victory

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (7-18) opened a two-game homestand against the Raptors 905 (15-8) with a 132-129 victory.

Rookie forward Basheer Jihad collected his fourth-straight game of 20-or-more points, netting a team-high 25 points along with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

Over his last four games, the Detroit native is averaging 25.5 points and 8.8 rebounds on .761FG% (32-42 FGM).

Atlanta Hawks rookie forward Asa Newell followed closely behind Jihad, collecting his second double-double of his career with the Skyhawks on 21 points and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes while on assignment.

Two-way guard RayJ Dennis finished with his fourth-straight double-double and his 13 th in 20 games played with College Park, racking up 22 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. Entering tonight's contest, Dennis ranked eighth in the league in points, first in assists and first in steals during the regular season.

The Skyhawks jumped out to an early nine-point lead, thanks to an 11-point first quarter from Basheer Jihad. After going up 16-7, 905 slowly climbed back into the contest to pull the score to 30-29 at the end of the frame.

905 rode its momentum into the second quarter, gaining an eight-point lead with just under 3:30 to play in the half. The Skyhawks responded with a 16-7 run to close the quarter, ending the frame with a RayJ Dennis triple to take a 64-63 lead into the locker room.

The third quarter featured a back-and-forth contest with neither team holding more than a six-point advantage, with 905 heading into the final quarter with a 95-93 lead.

College Park gained a quick 108-101 lead early in the fourth, before 905 returned the favor, tying the ball game at 120-120 with just under three minutes to play.

Over the next 1:30, College Park would take back the lead and stretch it to eight, thanks to a three-pointer from MJ walker and two layups from Basheer Jihad.

A Tyreke Key midrange and AJ Hoggard triple cut the lead back to a one-possession game with 38 seconds left in the contest, but free-throws from Isaih Moore and MJ Walker, along with two stops on the defensive end, saw the Skyhawks come out on top 132-129.

The 905 were led by Raptors two-way forward A.J. Lawson, who netted a game-high 28 points behind six three pointers. Two-way guard Alijah Martin joined Lawson with 20+ points, collecting 21 points and six assists.

The Skyhawks take on the 905 in a rematch on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. for 'Throwback Thursday presented by Goodwill of North Georgia' before hitting the road for a three-game away stretch spanning from Feb. 28 to Mar. 10, as they take on the Capital City Go-Go on Feb. 28, the Noblesville Boom on Mar. 6, and Windy City Bulls on Mar. 10.

