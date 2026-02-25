San Diego Clip Vipers 10-Game Home Win Streak

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (14-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 123-122 to the San Diego Clippers (12-13) on Tuesday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

San Diego and the Vipers played a competitive first half. After 20 lead changes and eight ties the Clippers narrowly escaped with a one-point advantage, leading 59-58. At halftime, Cameron Matthews and Daishen Nix led scoring with 15 and 12 points, respectively. For the Clippers, Jaelen House and LA Clippers two-way player Sean Pedulla combined for 21 points.

RGV entered the second half determined to take the lead, which they did after scoring five straight points to open the third quarter. However, San Diego then outscored the Vipers 42-20 and regained control of the game with a 100-84 lead. What was once a 16-point deficit for the Vipers quickly turned into just one point with less than 30 seconds left, with the score at 121-120. Despite the Vipers' comeback efforts, the Clippers walked away with a 123-122 win.

House led San Diego and all scorers with 28 points. Pedulla followed closely behind with 24 points. LA Clippers two-way player Norchad Omier finished the night with a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton finished the night with 24 points followed by Matthews with 23 points and Abogidi with 14 points.

The Vipers look for the rematch tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena.







