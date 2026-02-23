Vipers End Road Trip with Win over Wolves

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (14-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Iowa Wolves (13-10) 117-115 on Sunday afternoon at Casey's Center.

Iowa began the game with a 10-2 run, but at 6:50 the Vipers tied the game at 18-18. At 5:29 RGV led 25-22, but a 5-0 streak allowed the home team to regain and maintain control of the game going into the second quarter.

With a few seconds into the second quarter, RGV once again tied the competition at 35-35. The Wolves then scored three straight points and jumped out on top with a score of 38-35. The visiting team then gained the upper hand, but at 5:07 the competition had reached a tie of 48-48. At 4:56 the home team regained control and sent the game into the intermission with a score of 65-59.

RGV trailed the Wolves until 3:07 remained in the third quarter, when the team picked up an 80-78 lead. The Wolves then tied the competition at 80-80 and then pulled away to secure an 88-87 advantage by the end of the third quarter.

At the 11-minute mark the Vipers gained a 93-90 edge and maintained the lead until 6:11 when Iowa took a 103-102 advantage. Shortly after, the Vipers retook the lead yet again, but with 3:17 remaining in the game the Wolves tied it at 108-108. The Vipers then pulled ahead and secured a 117-115 victory.

Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton led the Vipers with 26 points. Caleb McConnell contributed 19 points, five rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Daishen Nix scored 28 points.

For Iowa, Zyon Pullin led all scorers with 33 points. Enrique Freeman obtained a double-double consisting of 29 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher finished the game with 17 points.

The Vipers will have back-to-back games at 7:00 p.m. CST on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 against the San Diego Clippers at Bert Ogden Arena. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







