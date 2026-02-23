Stockton Falls 114-107 to Oklahoma City on Ring Ceremony Night

STOCKTON, Calif. -The Stockton Kings (14-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, lost to the Oklahoma City Blue (8-16) on Sunday afternoon at Adventist Health Arena, 114-107.

Forward Dexter Dennis led all scorers with 29 points while shooting 11-of-20 from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the three-point line. Forward DaQuan Jeffries added 25 points with eight rebounds, three steals, and three assists, while guard Jon Elmore chipped in 12 points with six assists.

Oklahoma City forward Zhaire Smith led the Blue with 24 points and five assists, while Chris Youngblood added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Kings controlled the opening frame, taking a 33-27 lead behind Dennis, who scored 13 points in the first quarter. Midway through the second, Dennis knocked down his fourth three-pointer at the 4:38 mark. Elmore followed with a three-pointer of his own, forward Jaylin Williams added an andone, and Jeffries hit his own three-pointer to push the lead to 55-41 with under three minutes remaining. The Blue cut the deficit to seven (59-52) in the final minute, but Elmore hit a deep midrange jumper in the closing seconds to send Stockton into halftime with a 61-52 lead.

The Blue quickly erased their deficit to open the third quarter, using a 22-6 run to take a 72-67 lead at the 6:44 mark. Oklahoma City went on to outscore Stockton 40-23 in the frame, entering the fourth with a 92-84 advantage. The Kings were able to outscore the Blue in the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma City's strong third quarter ultimately decided the game, resulting in Stockton's 114-107 loss.

Stockton returns to action on Wednesday, February 25, to take on the Iowa Wolves at Adventist Health Arena, with tip-off slated for 11 a.m.







