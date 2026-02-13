Kings Head into All-Star Break with 113-98 Win over Mexico City

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Kings (13-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, beat the Mexico City Capitanes (14-7) on Thursday night at Adventist Health Arena, 113-98.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries led the Kings with 25 points and five rebounds, shooting 9-of-16 from the field and 5-of-8 from the three-point line. Guard Mitch Mascari provided a spark off the bench with 17 points, knocking down 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, while center Gabe Levin dominated the glass with a career-high 18 rebounds and five steals, adding 12 points and five assists to record his fifth double-double of the season.

Mexico City guard James Bouknight led the Capitanes with 26 points, while forward Andersson Garcia contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The first quarter opened with Jeffries scoring 10 of the Kings first 14 points to help spark a 19-13 lead. Late in the frame, Levin grabbed a contested offensive board and kicked it out to guard Jon Elmore, who buried a corner three to push Stockton ahead 33-22 after one.

With eight minutes left in the second quarter, Levin grabbed his 10th rebound of the half and pushed the ball ahead to guard Isaiah Stevens in transition, who powered through contact for a tough lefthanded finish to extend the Kings lead to 42-32. Stockton carried that momentum into the break, capped by a lastsecond jumper from Elmore that sent them into halftime up 56-44.

In a hardfought third quarter, the Kings stretched their lead to 15 (87-72) after Levin banked in a buzzerbeating midrange jumper, securing his doubledouble and giving Stockton a surge of momentum heading into the final frame.

By the fourth quarter, the Kings had built a comfortable cushion, and despite the teams trading 26 points apiece in the final frame, Stockton cruised to a 113-98 victory.

The Kings shot 40% (14-35) on three-pointers and outrebounded the Capitanes 46-41 in the win.

The Stockton Kings enter the All-Star break at 13-6, sitting atop the Western Conference standings. Stockton returns to action on Thursday, February 19, when they travel to Southaven, Mississippi, to face the Memphis Hustle at 5:00 p.m. at Landers Center.







