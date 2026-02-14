Hustle Win Education Day Matchup against Warriors

Published on February 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (4-15), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (9-9) 108-107 on Education Day at Landers Center.

Tyler Burton led Memphis by scoring 21 points. Eric Dixon registered 20 points. DeJon Jarreau contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Nate Hinton tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Charlie Brown Jr. totaled 11 points and seven rebounds.

Deivon Smith paced Santa Cruz with 26 points and seven assists off the bench. Malevy Leons tallied 19 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Taevion Kinsey scored 18 points. Franco Miller Jr. totaled 17 points. Jack Clark registered 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Memphis opened the game on a 12-5 run and led by as many as 15 in the first half. Santa Cruz fought back and took the lead early in the fourth quarter. After trailing by two, Tyler Burton hit a 3-pointer with 3:18 remaining to give the Hustle the lead.

The Hustle extended their lead to 106-101 after some free throws by Jarreau. Santa Cruz hit a pair of triples in the closing seconds to cut into Memphis' lead and gained possession with 13.2 seconds remaining trailing 108-101. Kinsey's 8-foot floater was heavily contested by Memphis who secured the defensive rebound to clinch the win.

Memphis shot 41.7 percent from beyond the arc, making 15 3-pointers. Santa Cruz outscored the Hustle 68-40 in the paint. Memphis assisted on 23 of 35 field goals.

The two teams will complete the back-to-back set tomorrow, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center.

