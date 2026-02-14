Jaelen House Selected to G League Next Up Game
San Diego Clippers News Release
Oceanside, CA - The G League announced today that guard Jaelen House has been selected as an injury replacement for the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game. The G League Next Up Game, presented by AT&T, will take place during NBA All-Star 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. PT in Los Angeles and will air on the NBA Channel.
House is averaging 19.8 points, 7.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 27.7 minutes in 19 regular season games (two starts). He is shooting 45.4% (124-273) from the field, 37.3% (28-75) from three-point range and 83.6% (61-73) from the free-throw line. He leads the San Diego Clippers in points, steals and assists per game.
The second-year pro has posted 17 games in double-figures, including seven games with 25+ points. In the regular season, he leads the G League in total points off the bench (340) and is 10th in assists per game (min. 10 games). House's season is highlighted by setting the single-game franchise record with 17 assists on Feb. 11 against South Bay and a career-high 33 points against Mexico City on Jan. 18.
A native of Phoenix, AZ, House played his first two collegiate seasons at Arizona State before transferring to New Mexico. He ended his UNM career 11th in All-Time scoring (1,561) and set the single season record with 86 steals in 2022-23. He was a three-time All-Mountain West honoree.
