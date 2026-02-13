Windy City Bounces Back against Grand Rapids

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, bounced back against the Grand Rapids Gold on Thursday night earning a 116-111 win. Co-leading all scorers, Windy City rookie guard Caleb Grill tallied a new career-high of 26 points going 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. 20 of Grill's 26 points came in the second half and the guard also took down seven rebounds.

Facing the Gold on the second night of a back-to-back, Windy City had the additional challenge of being short-handed with only eight players active for the Bulls. Battling under the basket, Windy City and Grand Rapids were evenly matched in the first half with 34 points in the paint apiece. The Bulls were able to pull ahead off the fast break, converting a perfect 4-for-4 on opportunities for 10 points, and at the free-throw line to head into halftime up 13. Down but not out, the Gold fought back hard in the third. Crashing the glass, attacking the paint, and pushing the pace on the fast break, Grand Rapids cut through Windy City's lead and finished the frame ahead by two. The Bulls response came from Grill who hit back-to-back threes halfway through the finale to get the lead back and propel Windy City forward on an 8-0 run. The effort officially shifted the momentum into the Bulls favor and captured Windy City the win.

Joining Grill with 20-plus points, Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung ended the contest with 24 points and eight assists. Both nearing triple-doubles, Chicago Bulls two-way guard Yuki Kawamura and two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists and 14 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists respectively. Bulls forward Mouhamadou Gueye also tallied a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

For the Gold, center Moses Brown shot 69% the field to notch 26 points and made it a double-double with a game-best 20 rebounds. Denver Nuggets two-way guard Curtis Jones recorded 23 points. Grand Rapids forward Kessler Edwards grabbed a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Off the bench guard Javante McCoy logged 11 points and starting guard Dane Goodwin logged 10 points for the Gold.

With the win Windy City improves to 10-9 while Grand Rapids sinks to 7-13. The 2026 All-Star break begins tomorrow, February 13th. The Bulls will be back in action for back-to-back matchups against the Raptors 905 on February 20th and 21st. Tip-off is set for 6:30pm CST on the 20th and the game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video and CHSN.







