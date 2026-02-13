Legends Drop Overtime Battle to Vipers Before All-Star Break

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (6-15) came up just short in their final game before the All-Star break, falling 121-120 in overtime to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (13-6) at the Comerica Center.

Texas saw five players score in double figures, including three with double-doubles. Ryan Nembhard orchestrated the offense with 16 points and a career-high 17 assists, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl posted 16 points and 13 rebounds on 77.8% shooting. Moussa Cisse added 15 points and 12 rebounds, anchoring the paint defensively with four blocks.

Miles Kelly finished with a team-high 31 points, hitting 7-of-13 from long range. Off the bench, Mark Armstrong provided a major spark, pouring in 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting in 23 minutes.

Texas shot 52.4% from the field and 40.5% from three but gave up 121 points on 48.5% shooting and committed 17 turnovers. The Vipers outscored the Legends 7-6 in overtime after a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

The Vipers were led by Daishen Nix, who scored a game-high 44 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds. Isaiah Crawford added a 23-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Tyler Smith contributed 21 points and 7 boards. RGV hit 16 three-pointers and overcame a 15-point first-quarter deficit to seal the win in overtime.

The Legends return to action after the All-Star break with back-to-back home matchups against the South Bay Lakers starting Friday, February 20th. Tip-off is set for 7:30pm at Comerica Center.

