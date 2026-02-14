Hustle Split Back-To-Back against Santa Cruz

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (4-16), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 134116 by the Santa Cruz Warriors (10-9) to split the back-to-back set at Landers Center.

Nate Hinton paced the Hustle with 29 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Burton registered 27 points and six rebounds. Eric Dixon tallied 24 points and three steals. DeJon Jarreau added 19 points and six assists off the bench. Charlie Brown Jr. contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

Deivon Smith led Santa Cruz with 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Taevion Kinsey, Jacksen Moni and Franco Miller Jr. scored 17 points each. Desmond Cambridge, Ja'Vier Francis and Chance McMcillian totaled 10 points off the bench respectively.

Santa Cruz used a 23-11 second quarter run to fuel them to a double-digit halftime lead. Santa Cruz led by as many as 22 in the second half to secure the win.

Memphis outscored the Warriors 60-52 in the paint and totaled 20 points off turnovers. Santa Cruz tallied 20 fast break points and 16 second chance points. The Warriors shot 51.1 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from beyond the arc, making 18 3-pointers.

The Hustle will return to the court after the All-Star Break on Thursday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. CT as they host the Stockton Kings for a back-to-back at Landers Center.

