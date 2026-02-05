Bulls Fall to Nets, Set Single-Game Attendance Record with 9,320 Fans

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell to the Long Island Nets 123-143 on Thursday afternoon. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II led all scorers with 33 points, shooting 55% from long range.

Despite the loss, Windy City set a new single-game franchise attendance record during its annual Education Day presented by BMO. The Bulls hosted 9,320 fans at the matchup, surpassing the previous franchise high set in March 2025 by over 1,500 fans.

Long Island set the tone early, going on three separate runs in the first frame, establishing a double-digit lead out of the gate. The Bulls shot under 40% from the field in the first half, and the Nets dominated under the basket, outscoring the Bulls by double digits in the paint. 17 first half points from Knox II kept the team within striking distance at the half as the Bulls headed to the locker room down by nine. Windy City began to chip away at the deficit in the third, but the Nets went on an 18-0 run to extend the lead by as much as 27. In the final frame, the Bulls shot a game-best 70% from the field, but the late push was not enough, and the Nets finished with the victory.

Alongside Knox II, Windy City forward Keyshawn Bryant put up a career-high 30 points and grabbed five rebounds. Guard Ryan Woolridge notched the only double-double for Windy City with 16 points and 11 assists. Bulls rookie guard Caleb Grill recorded 14 points, and forward Mouhamadou Gueye came off the bench to notch 13 points.

Brooklyn Nets two-way forward E.J. Liddell led the offensive effort for Long Island with 30 points and six rebounds. Long Island center Grant Nelson and forward Nate Williams each put up 21 points, along with seven and three rebounds respectively. Nets guard Malachi Smith notched a double-double of 17 points and 15 assists.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 8-8 in the regular season, while the Nets improve to 11-7. Windy City will face the Nets again tomorrow on February 6th. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm CST. The game will be broadcast on CHSN, NBAGLeague.com and NBA docomo.







