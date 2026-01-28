Bulls Sweep Two-Game Road Trip Versus Blue

Published on January 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, defeated the Oklahoma City Blue 123-102 Wednesday afternoon to sweep the team's two-game road trip. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II led all scorers with 35 points shooting 58% from the field, sinking a game-high seven three pointers, and tallying a double-double with 15 rebounds.

Opening the game, Windy City and Oklahoma City were much more evenly paced compared to the Bulls' previous 36-point first quarter on Monday night, and the first frame ended with the Bulls up 27-22. The tide began to turn in the Bulls favor as Knox caught fire in the second shooting a near perfect six-for-seven from the field and four-for-five from long range for 18 points. Fighting back in the third, a bucket under the basket by Blue forward Kendall Munson put Oklahoma just six points behind as the Blue gained momentum off a back-to-back foul and missed shot by the Bulls. Undeterred, the Bulls pushed ahead into the fourth and were able to regain a double-digit lead for the win.

Four Bulls joined Knox in double-digits. Windy City guard Mac McClung logged 20 points and a game-high 13 assists for a double-double. Windy City rookie guard Caleb Grill notched a new career-high of 20 points tacking on six rebounds and a game-high four steals. Fellow rookie guard/forward for the Bulls Wooga Poplar chipped in 15 points from the bench shooting 75% from the field. Finally, Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili notched 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

For the Blue, guard Bryce Thompson grabbed 21 points. Oklahoma City forward Payton Sandfort recorded 19 points, sinking five threes. Blue guards Zhaire Smith and Anthony Pritchard tallied 17 and 12 points respectively. Off the bench, OKC guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim recorded a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win the Bulls improve to 7-6 while the Blue sink to 4-13. Windy City continues its January road trip with a stop in Greensboro for two games. The next matchup is set for Friday, January 30 with tip-off at 6:00pm CST. The game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com, docomo, and CHSN (tape delay).







NBA G League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.