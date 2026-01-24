Despite Late Push, Windy City Falls to Westchester

White Plains, N.Y. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell to the Westchester Knicks 104-114 on Friday night. Bulls guard Mac McClung led Windy City with 25 points.

The Bulls faced not only the Westchester Knicks, but three New York Knicks on assignment in forward Mohamed Diawara, forward Pacôme Dadiet, and center Ariel Hukporti. Westchester set the tone early, shooting 67% from the field and 57% from long range to total a 19-point lead at the end of the first quarter. The Bulls upped its defensive pressure in the second, grabbing five steals and forcing seven Westchester turnovers but were unable to make real headway into the deficit created by the Knicks. Shooting woes came for Westchester in the third quarter, and the Bulls were able take advantage cutting the Knicks lead to under double digits for the first time since the first quarter. By the final frame, a three-pointer by Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili got the Bulls just four points behind the Knicks, but costly turnovers and missed shots prevented Windy City from capturing the lead.

Joining McClung with 20-plus points, Windy City forward Kevin Knox II recorded 21 points and seven rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller logged 14 points and a game-high five steals. Bezhanishvili tallied 12 points and seven rebounds. From the bench, guard Caleb Grill notched 11 points with three threes in his first game back since December.

For Westchester, Dadiet led all scorers with 26 points going 10-for-16 from the field. New York Knicks two-way guard/forward Kevin McCullar Jr. neared a triple-double with 23 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Westchester guard Bryson Warren rounded out Knicks with 20-plus points, recording 20 points with six threes. Coming off the bench, Hukporti tallied 18 points and seven rebounds.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 5-6 while the Knicks improve to 5-9. Windy City continues its road trip now heading West to take on the Oklahoma City Blue. The matchup is set for Monday, January 26. Tip-off is slated for 7:00pm CST.







