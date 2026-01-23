Austin Tops Capital City, 110-103
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (6-4) defeated the Capital City Go-Go (7-4), 110-103, on Thursday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Kyle Mangas led Austin with 24 points, while Jayden Nunn finished with a season-high 23 points to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Harrison Ingram recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists. Tre King, Elfrid Payton and Stanley Umude each added 10.
Both teams shot over 50% from the field in a tight first half, with Capital City leading Austin 60-59 at the break. Nunn led the Spurs with 15 points, while Skal Labissiere scored 16 for the Go-Go. Capital City edged Austin in the third quarter to take an 87-84 lead into the fourth, led by 15 points from Keshon Gilbert. Austin responded in the final frame, outscoring the Go-Go 26-16 to pull away late and secure the win.
Gilbert led Capital City with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Labissiere finished with 20 points, while Leaky Black and Nolan Hickman each added 15.
NEXT UP:
The Spurs host the Go-Go again on Friday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available to watch on FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest.
