Oklahoma City Blues Beat the San Diego Clippers

Published on January 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (5-9) lost to the Oklahoma City Blues (3-11), 113-109.

The first quarter featured a back-and-forth battle, with the San Diego Clippers edging ahead 29-28. Patrick Baldwin Jr. paced the squad with nine points, while Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Jahmyl Telfort each added six. The Blues offense caught fire in the second quarter, opening up a 61-49 halftime advantage. Patrick Baldwin Jr. continued his strong play with 11 points in the frame, while Yanic Konan Niederhauser contributed 10 points and two blocks. The Blues extended their lead to 16 points in the third quarter before the Clippers clawed back, cutting the deficit to 83-76 heading into the final period. Kobe Brown and Jaelen House led San Diego's comeback effort with seven points apiece in the quarter. The Blues maintained control down the stretch, withstanding a late Clippers rally to secure a 113-109 victory.

The San Diego Clippers were led by John Poulakidas with 22 points and made six threes. Patrick Baldwin Jr. contributed 19 points and seven rebounds, while Yanic Konan Niederhauser recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kobe Brown added 14 points in his season debut, and TyTy Washington Jr. chipped in 14 points and seven assists. Jaelen House came off the bench with 12 points and six assists.

For the Oklahoma City Blues, Bryce Thompson led the way with 28 points, Buddy Boeheim followed up with 25 points making five three pointers.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will continue their homestand against the Oklahoma City Blues on January 24th at 7:00 p.m. on NBAGLeague.com.







