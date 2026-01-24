Oklahoma City Blues Beat the San Diego Clippers
Published on January 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers News Release
Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (5-9) lost to the Oklahoma City Blues (3-11), 113-109.
The first quarter featured a back-and-forth battle, with the San Diego Clippers edging ahead 29-28. Patrick Baldwin Jr. paced the squad with nine points, while Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Jahmyl Telfort each added six. The Blues offense caught fire in the second quarter, opening up a 61-49 halftime advantage. Patrick Baldwin Jr. continued his strong play with 11 points in the frame, while Yanic Konan Niederhauser contributed 10 points and two blocks. The Blues extended their lead to 16 points in the third quarter before the Clippers clawed back, cutting the deficit to 83-76 heading into the final period. Kobe Brown and Jaelen House led San Diego's comeback effort with seven points apiece in the quarter. The Blues maintained control down the stretch, withstanding a late Clippers rally to secure a 113-109 victory.
The San Diego Clippers were led by John Poulakidas with 22 points and made six threes. Patrick Baldwin Jr. contributed 19 points and seven rebounds, while Yanic Konan Niederhauser recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kobe Brown added 14 points in his season debut, and TyTy Washington Jr. chipped in 14 points and seven assists. Jaelen House came off the bench with 12 points and six assists.
For the Oklahoma City Blues, Bryce Thompson led the way with 28 points, Buddy Boeheim followed up with 25 points making five three pointers.
Next Up
The San Diego Clippers will continue their homestand against the Oklahoma City Blues on January 24th at 7:00 p.m. on NBAGLeague.com.
NBA G League Stories from January 23, 2026
- Sea Dubs Sink Sioux Falls Skyforce, 110-103 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Oklahoma City Blues Beat the San Diego Clippers - San Diego Clippers
- Late Skyforce Run Falls Short in Santa Cruz - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Legends' Late Lead Slips Away in Loss to Suns - Texas Legends
- Despite Late Push, Windy City Falls to Westchester - Windy City Bulls
- Swarm Sting Celtics in Weekend Opener - Maine Celtics
- Long Island Earns Statement Win over Raptors 905 - Long Island Nets
- Spurs Fall to Go-Go, 112-96 - Austin Spurs
- Wisconsin Herd Partners with Cardboard Legacy to Host Card Show on January 25 - Wisconsin Herd
- Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Alex Schumacher - Long Island Nets
- College Park Skyhawks Coaches and Players Team up with West Clayton Elementary School for Youth Empowerment Day - College Park Skyhawks
- Valley Suns Complete Trades with Windy City Bulls, Long Island Nets - Valley Suns
- Series Preview: at Santa Cruz Warriors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Windy City Bulls: January 23, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Four in a Row; Cruise Top Gold at Home - Motor City Cruise
- South Bay Lakers Fall to Mexico City Capitanes - South Bay Lakers
- Austin Tops Capital City, 110-103 - Austin Spurs
- Second Half Performance Powers Vipers to Victory - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Austin Tops Capital City, 110-103 - Austin Spurs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Clippers Stories
- Oklahoma City Blues Beat the San Diego Clippers
- San Diego Clippers Split Season Series against Mexico City Capitanes Despite Jahmyl Telfort and John Poulakdias Career Nights
- La Clippers Sign Patrick Baldwin Jr. to 10-Day Contract.
- Zach Freemantle and Jaelen House Deliver Career Performances as Clippers Hand the Mexico City First Home Loss
- San Diego Clippers Sign Forward Caleb Stone-Carrawell