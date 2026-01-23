Second Half Performance Powers Vipers to Victory

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (8-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, obtained a 108-99 win over the Rip City Remix (8-6) on Thursday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

The Remix were the leaders for the first six minutes of the first quarter. The Vipers then tied the game at 13-13, but Rip City struck and collected a 15-13 advantage. RGV then tied the competition at 15-15 and then jumped ahead of the visiting team but were halted by the away team at the end of the first quarter which allowed the Remix a 29-26 edge.

Rip City dominated the entire second quarter. There was only one instance where the Vipers took charge, but maintained control for only one possession before the Remix regained control and closed the half with a 53-49 lead.

In the third quarter Rip City continued with the upper hand until the last seconds of the game which was when a late basket by the Vipers gave the Vipers an advantage of 79-78. RGV achieved the advantage by outscoring its opponent 30-25 with the help of a 10-point quarter from Tyler Smith and a nine-point quarter from the Rockets two-way, Tristen Newton.

A 5-0 run to start the fourth quarter helped the Remix achieve an 83-79 lead. Rip City held onto that advantage until 6:44 when the Vipers tied the game at 89-89. Rip City then tied the game at 91-91 which then led to a Vipers lead which was maintained until the end of the game to ensure that the Vipers obtained a 108-99 win.

Newton paved the way for the Vipers with 36 points. Daishen Nix secured a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Smith ended the game with 18 points.

Sean Pedulla led the Remix with 22 points. Andrew Carr had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jayson Kent finished the night with 17 points.

On Saturday, Jan. 24 both teams will face off again at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a dog collar courtesy of Raising Cane's. To purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.







