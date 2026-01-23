Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Windy City Bulls: January 23, 2026

Published on January 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Windy City Bulls at 7:00PM ET at the Westchester County Center. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com) | Get Tickets

Last Game vs WIS:

Osh Kosh, WI (1/17/26) - The Westchester Knicks (4-8) picked up a strong 104-94 victory over the Wisconsin Herd, fueled by a breakout performance from Bryson Warren, who led all Knicks scorers with 29 points, including five three-pointers. Despite battling foul trouble throughout the night, Dink Pate delivered in the clutch, finishing with 20 points-12 of them in the fourth quarter-to help Westchester close out the game. Recent additions made an immediate impact off the bench. Manny Obaseki stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Paul Zilinskas chipped in 11 points, knocking down three triples. Defensively, Westchester locked in late. Wisconsin cut the lead to 97-92 with 2:36 remaining, the Knicks capitalized on late Herd turnovers to maintain control and seal the victory. Wisconsin Guard Stephen Thompson stood out with 28 points, five rebounds, and six assists, leading the Herd in scoring.

Last Game Played:

Next Opponent: Jan. 24 vs. Osceola Magic at the Westchester County Center







NBA G League Stories from January 23, 2026

