Wisconsin Herd Partners with Cardboard Legacy to Host Card Show on January 25
Published on January 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. (Jan. 23, 2026) - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host a Wisconsin Herd Card Show in partnership with Cardboard Legacy on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at Oshkosh Arena.
The Wisconsin Herd Card Show in partnership with Cardboard Legacy will take place on January 25, 2026, from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM at Oshkosh Arena, 1212 S Main St, Oshkosh, WI. The event will feature over 100 dealer tables as well as an enter-to-win sweepstakes for a Wisconsin Herd team-signed basketball and an NBA Topps Jumbo Hobby Box from Cardboard Legacy, valued at $400. Must be present to win. Admission and parking will be free for the event.
ABOUT CARDBOARD LEGACY
Cardboard Legacy is a local card shop involved in collecting, buying, selling and trading sports cards. It was founded in the middle of the pandemic in 2020 on eBay and opened a retail location on July 22, 2022. Cardboard Legacy is operated out of central Wisconsin in Oshkosh and the Fox Valley and has an active Facebook group and Discord server for our local collectors and news about the shop.
