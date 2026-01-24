Legends' Late Lead Slips Away in Loss to Suns

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (5-8) dropped their second straight at home Friday night, falling 107-100 to the Valley Suns (5-8) at Comerica Center.

The Legends came out firing, building a nine-point lead in the first quarter behind a fast start from Dalano Banton. But Valley chipped away in the second and used a dominant fourth quarter to take control late, outscoring Texas 35-22 in the final frame. A 14-2 Suns run in the closing minutes sealed the deal.

Dalano Banton led the Legends with a game-high 35 points. Miles Kelly chipped in 14 points and a team-high five assists, while Jamarion Sharp dominated the paint with 12 points, 12 boards, and five blocks. Mark Armstrong added 20 points, four assists, and four rebounds, providing a spark off the bench.

Jaden Shackelford led the Suns with 19 points. Damion Baugh added 18 points and 13 assists, while Ruben Nembhard Jr. and Sean McDermott combined for 33 off the bench.

The Legends will hit the road for their next contest on Monday, Jan. 26, as they take on the Rip City Remix. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be available to stream live on UEN, MavsTV, and KFAA.

