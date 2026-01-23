Four in a Row; Cruise Top Gold at Home

DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise extended their winning streak to four games Thursday night, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 125-114 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Motor City built a double-digit lead early and never trailed after the opening quarter, shooting 53.4 percent from the field and knocking down 14 three-pointers to control the pace.

Chaz Lanier led the Cruise with 21 points, tying his career high of five three-point field goals for the second time this season. Lanier went 8-of-14 from the field and 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Drew Peterson added a season-high 17 points off the bench in his home debut as a Cruise player, finishing 6-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-5 from three-point range. Tolu Smith chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds, while Bobi Klintman and Wendell Moore Jr. each scored 12 points as the Cruise placed seven players in double figures.

The Cruise continued to find consistent production throughout the lineup, scoring 50-plus points off the bench for the second straight game while also recording 60-plus points in the paint in back-to-back contests.

Grand Rapids was led by Dane Goodwin and Javante McCoy, who scored 22 points apiece, while Kessler Edwards added 21. Grand Rapids kept pace offensively, shooting 47.4 percent from the field and getting 68 points in the paint, but was unable to slow the Cruise's depth and perimeter shooting. The Cruise outscored the Gold 31-28 in the fourth quarter to close out the win and improve to 6-7 on the season, continuing their strongest stretch of the year.

The Motor City Cruise will travel to Delaware to face the Blue Coats for the first time this season on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Chase Fieldhouse. The game will be streamed live on NBAGLeague.com.







