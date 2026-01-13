Motor City Cruise Announces Partnership with Buckets over Bullying and Organization for Social Media Safety

DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, announced today a new community partnership with Buckets Over Bullying and the Organization for Social Media Safety, uniting to provide anti-bullying education and digital safety programming for students and families throughout the Detroit community.

This collaboration is designed to educate, empower, and uplift young people by combining basketball, education and meaningful community engagement. Through in-school programming and in-game experiences, the partnership will address the real-world impact of bullying and cyberbullying while promoting positive digital citizenship and responsible online behavior.

As part of the partnership, the Motor City Cruise, Buckets Over Bullying, and the Organization for Social Media Safety will host interactive sessions with students and parents from Jefferson-Douglass Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 20. Select Cruise players will be in attendance, offering students the opportunity to hear directly from professional athletes about leadership, accountability, and the importance of making positive choices both on and off social media. The sessions will focus on understanding the effects of bullying and cyberbullying, encouraging open dialogue among students, families, and educators, and providing practical tools for navigating online platforms safely and responsibly.

The Organization for Social Media Safety will lead educational programming, bringing expert guidance centered on cyberbullying prevention, digital footprint awareness, safe online communication, and recognizing and responding to online threats. Buckets Over Bullying will support the sessions by reinforcing messages of kindness, empathy, and accountability through the lens of sports and storytelling.

"At the Motor City Cruise, we believe our responsibility extends far beyond the court," said China Jude, President of Business Operations for the Motor City Cruise. "This partnership with Buckets Over Bullying and the Organization for Social Media Safety allows us to connect directly with students and families, use our players' voices in a meaningful way, and help equip young people with the tools they need to navigate both real-life and digital challenges."

"We are grateful to the Motor City Cruise for creating this meaningful partnership," said Rose Bronstein, Founder of Buckets Over Bullying. "The Organization for Social Media Safety's educational initiatives are critical to teaching all of our children how to protect themselves from dangerous online harms they are exposed to daily - specifically cyberbullying."

The partnership will culminate with Jefferson-Douglass Academy being invited to attend the Motor City Cruise Education Day Game on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Students will attend the game as a school community and experience an engaging and inspiring day at the arena that reinforces the lessons learned in the classroom. Social media influencer Tristan Jass is scheduled to attend the game, adding excitement and visibility to the event while helping amplify the partnership's message.

This partnership supports the Motor City Cruise's One Cruise platform, the organization's signature community engagement initiative focused on empowering Detroit through basketball, education, and service. By partnering with Buckets Over Bullying and the Organization for Social Media Safety, the Motor City Cruise continues its commitment to creating meaningful, lasting impact for students and families across the city.







