Trevor Keels Named NBA G League Player of the Week
Published on January 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The NBA G League announced that Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Trevor Keels has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for the timeframe of January 5-11.
Keels led the Skyforce offensively, averaging 29.0 points on 72.4 percent shooting from the field (10.5-14.5 FGA) and 86.7 percent from beyond the arc (6.5-7.5 3PA), while also contributing 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
The week was highlighted by a historic shooting performance on January 9 against the Rip City Remix, where Keels poured in a career-high 46 points on 16-of-18 shooting from the field, including a perfect 12-of-12 from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds and finished with a plus-14 plus-minus in the 136-128 victory.
Keels' performance marked multiple milestones in NBA G League history, including the most made three-pointers without a miss in a single game (12). His 46-point outing is tied for the most points scored in a game league-wide this season and ranks tied for the second-most made three-pointers in a single game in NBA G League history. He became one of just two players ever to record multiple games with 10-or-more made three-pointers in a single season. Additionally, his 88.9 percent shooting from the field stands as the highest field goal percentage in NBA G League history in a 45-plus point performance, while his two free throw attempts are tied for the third fewest in league history in a game with 45-or-more points.
Keels and the Skyforce face the Memphis Hustle tonight (Tuesday) at 7:00 PM CST from the Landers Center in Southaven, MS on ESPN+ and return home to the Sanford Pentagon this weekend in a back-to-back against the Salt Lake City Stars, starting on Saturday at 7:00 PM CST.
NBA G League Stories from January 13, 2026
- Trevor Keels Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Motor City Cruise Announces Partnership with Buckets over Bullying and Organization for Social Media Safety - Motor City Cruise
- Westchester Knicks Aqcuire Paul Zilinskas and Future Draft Picks in Three-Team Trade - Westchester Knicks
- Charge Acquire Rights to Minix - Cleveland Charge
- Austin Spurs Acquire Donovan Williams in Three Team Trade - Austin Spurs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.