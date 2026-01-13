Trevor Keels Named NBA G League Player of the Week

Sioux Falls, SD - The NBA G League announced that Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Trevor Keels has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for the timeframe of January 5-11.

Keels led the Skyforce offensively, averaging 29.0 points on 72.4 percent shooting from the field (10.5-14.5 FGA) and 86.7 percent from beyond the arc (6.5-7.5 3PA), while also contributing 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

The week was highlighted by a historic shooting performance on January 9 against the Rip City Remix, where Keels poured in a career-high 46 points on 16-of-18 shooting from the field, including a perfect 12-of-12 from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds and finished with a plus-14 plus-minus in the 136-128 victory.

Keels' performance marked multiple milestones in NBA G League history, including the most made three-pointers without a miss in a single game (12). His 46-point outing is tied for the most points scored in a game league-wide this season and ranks tied for the second-most made three-pointers in a single game in NBA G League history. He became one of just two players ever to record multiple games with 10-or-more made three-pointers in a single season. Additionally, his 88.9 percent shooting from the field stands as the highest field goal percentage in NBA G League history in a 45-plus point performance, while his two free throw attempts are tied for the third fewest in league history in a game with 45-or-more points.

