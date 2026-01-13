Austin Spurs Acquire Donovan Williams in Three Team Trade

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Donovan Williams from the Westchester Knicks. In exchange, the Knicks receive a first- and second-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Draft from the Cleveland Charge, as well as the returning player rights to Paul Zilinskas from Austin. In a subsequent move, the Charge receive the returning player rights to Riley Minix from the Spurs.

Williams, 6-6/190, appeared in 27 games for Westchester across two seasons (2024-26), averaging 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.2 minutes. Prior to the Knicks, Williams played for the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2023-24 season, starting all 32 games and averaging 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.2 minutes.

A Houston native, Williams finished his collegiate career at the University of Nevada Las Vegas during the 2021-22 season, appearing in 27 games (13 starts) and averaged 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.1 minutes. He previously spent two seasons at the University of Texas, appearing in 41 games and averaging 3.3 points and 1.1 rebounds in 10.6 minutes.

Zilinskas, 6-5/205, was recently acquired by Austin on Dec. 27 through the available player pool and appeared in two games with the Spurs.

Minix, 6-7/230, appeared in 30 games for Austin, averaging 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.1 minutes.

Williams will be available for Austin in tonight's game against the Salt Lake City Stars at 7 p.m. CT at Maverik Center. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.







