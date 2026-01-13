Charge Acquire Rights to Minix

Published on January 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Forward Riley Minix with the Austin Spurs

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Austin Spurs) Forward Riley Minix with the Austin Spurs(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Austin Spurs)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge have acquired the rights to F Riley Minix from the Austin Spurs in a three-team trade. Cleveland has sent their 2027 first and second round NBA G League Draft picks to the Westchester Knicks as part of the deal. The Charge have also waived F Isaiah Hawthorne.

Minix (6-7, 230, Morehead St.) previously was a two-way player with the San Antonio Spurs after going undrafted in 2024, playing in four career NBA games. In 11 total games with the Austin Spurs this season, he averaged 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steal in 33.1 minutes per game.

The Charge continue their road stretch with a visit to the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets) on Sunday, January 18 at 3:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

Images from this story







NBA G League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.