Westchester Knicks Aqcuire Paul Zilinskas and Future Draft Picks in Three-Team Trade

Published on January 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







WHITE PLAINS, NY - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, have acquired Paul Zilinskas and a future first and second-round pick in a three-team trade involving the Austin Spurs and Cleveland Charge.

As part of the deal, the Westchester Knicks have traded Donovan Williams to the Austin Spurs. In exchange, the Austin Spurs have agreed to trade Riley Minix to the Cleveland Charge and Paul Zilinskas to the Westchester Knicks. The Cleveland Charge will then trade their own 2027 first and second-round picks in the NBA G League Draft to Westchester.

Zilinskas, 24-years old (6-5, 205-pounds), has appeared in 14 games this season with both the Austin Spurs and Memphis Hustle. He played in 12 games (no starts) with the Memphis Hustle during the Tip-Off Tournament, averaging 6.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over 19.4 minutes. Zilinskas posted a career-high 20 points, four rebounds and two assists against the Mexico City Capitanes on November 9, 2025.

The Oak Lawn, Illinois- native played five seasons collegiately across three teams with Quincy (2020-23), Indianapolis (2023-24), and IU Indy (2024-25). He played his final senior season with the IU Indy Jaguars, appearing in 31 games (30 starts), averaging a collegiate-best 18.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 44.2-percent shooting from the field and 41.1-percent shooting from three over 31.4 minutes of action. Zilinskas earned NABC Great Lakes District Second Team and received GLVC All-Second team honors in 2023 and 2024. He averaged 18.3 points and 6.0 rebounds as a senior at Riverside Brookfield High School. Born in Kaunas, Lithuania.







