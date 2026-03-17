Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Cleveland Charge: March 17, 2026

Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Cleveland Charge at 1:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs CLC:

White Plains, NY (2/21/26) - The Westchester Knicks (8-15), came out in full force, earning the first victory of their two-game series against the Cleveland Charge, 122-114.

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek returned to the Westchester County Center for his first action with Westchester this season, posting 19 points and a career-high 13 assists. Pacôme Dadiet, also on assignment, led the team with 28 points, including six three-pointers. All three two-way players made major contributions; Kevin McCullar Jr. recorded his second double-double of the season with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Trey Jemison III added another double to his log with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Dillon Jones added 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Westchester shot 48.8-percent from the field and 37.3-percent from beyond the arc. Westchester looked dominant early, exploding for a 46-34 opening quarter and later building their largest lead-20 points-late in the third. They entered the fourth with a 103-86 advantage before Cleveland mounted a 17-2 run, cutting the deficit to 105-103. After several Westchester responses, Cleveland eventually tied the game at 110 with 3:51 remaining. Kolek then stepped up, drilling a crucial three to put Westchester back in front, 113-110, and connecting on another triple the next possession to extend the lead to six and halt Cleveland's charge. Kolek scored 10 of Westchester's 19 fourth-quarter points to seal the victory.

For the Charge, Tristan Enaruna delivered an all-around performance with 31 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and six threes. Riley Minix added 29 points, six rebounds, and five threes.

Last Game Played:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (11-19), secured the split against the Noblesville Boom with a strong all-around 120-110 victory. Kevin McCullar Jr. delivered a standout performance on his 25th birthday, posting a career-high 31 points, a career-high five made threes, and tying his career-best with 11 assists. Nick Jourdain continued to energize Westchester off the bench, adding another double-double to his game log with 19 points and 12 rebounds. McCullar Jr. set the tone early, scoring the Knicks' first seven points and totaling 19 of his 31 in the first half.

The teams traded punches through three quarters. Noblesville's Keion Brooks Jr. kept the Boom within reach, scoring 14 of his 20 points in the third period. But Westchester's dominance on the glass and relentless hustle kept them ahead 87-82 entering the fourth. Noblesville opened the final quarter with a 9-3 run to grab their first lead since the opening frame, pushing ahead by as many as two 94-92. Westchester quickly responded, however, unleashing an 18-8 run that swung the momentum back for good.

The Knicks shot an efficient 53.1-percent from the field and 42.9-percent from deep while outrebounding the Boom 48-33. Trey Jemison III added 11 points and 10 rebounds, converting on the first three-pointer of his career. Westchester dominated second chance points highlighted by a 22-6 advantage over Noblesville. Three Knicks recorded double-doubles (McCullar Jr., Jourdain, and Jemison) with the last occurrence taking place on February 21 vs. the Cleveland Charge. Six players finished in double figures: McCullar Jr. (31), Jourdain (19), Zilinskas (17), Obaseki (16), Pate (13), and Jemison III (11).







NBA G League Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.