Skyforce Lean on Home Crowd as Playoff Push Enters Final Stretch

Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







With the regular season nearing its conclusion, the Sioux Falls Skyforce find themselves in the middle of a tightly contested Western Conference playoff race.

Sioux Falls enters the final stretch at 17-15, currently sitting seventh in the standings with the top eight teams advancing to the postseason. The Skyforce have recently faced some of the conference's toughest competition, battling the fifth-place Austin Spurs and the fourth-place Stockton Kings in back-to-back series at the Sanford Pentagon.

Those matchups produced some of the team's most competitive basketball of the season. In their most recent game on March 13, the Skyforce showcased the offensive firepower that has kept them firmly in the playoff hunt.

Josh Christopher and Miami HEAT two-way guard Jahmir Young each recorded 30-plus point double-doubles against Stockton. Christopher finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that forced overtime. Young added 32 points and 13 assists, extending his franchise-record streak of consecutive 20-point games to 18.

Young pointed to a simple mindset for his historic run of consistency. "I'm just trying to make the game easy and let it come to me," Young said. "Trusting my teammates and staying aggressive has helped me stay consistent."

Christopher has delivered several standout scoring performances this season as well, including back-to-back 40-plus point games on Feb. 22 and March 1-the first time a player in Skyforce franchise history has reached the mark in consecutive games. When asked about his recent rhythm, Christopher was quick to share the credit. "Just great preparation and getting into the flow," Christopher said. "My teammates found me, the coaches drew up good sets for me and I was just rolling."

While the backcourt has driven much of the scoring production, contributions throughout the roster have helped keep Sioux Falls competitive. Gabe Madsen has embraced a role that has shifted throughout the season between starting and coming off the bench.

"In the G League everybody talks about how roles can change every night," Madsen said. "I just try to stay ready and bring whatever I can to help the team." Madsen has been particularly effective during the month of March, averaging 10 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 41% from 3-point range.

Inside, Dain Dainja has established himself as a consistent presence in the paint. The center filled up the stat sheet in the Skyforce's most recent game with 20 points and six rebounds while shooting 8-of-10 from the field. To Dainja, the production is a result of the work done behind the scenes. "I've just been sticking to my routine and putting in extra work," Dainja said. "Rebounding, blocking shots and getting easy buckets inside helps make us a better team."

Veteran leadership has also been key. Since joining the team in January, Dennis Smith Jr. has helped reinforce a team-first mentality. Smith has provided a steady all-around spark, tallying double digits in at least one major category-points, assists or rebounds-in nine of his last 13 games.

"Winning supersedes everything," Smith said. "No matter what your role is or who you're guarding, winning is the most important thing. I try to lead by example and show that I'm willing to sacrifice my own stuff to help the team win."

As important as the performances on the court have been, the environment inside the Sanford Pentagon has played a major role in the Skyforce's late-season momentum. Of their final eight games, six are set at the Pentagon, with two remaining on the home schedule.

Young said the energy inside the building provides a tangible boost. "The atmosphere here is great," Young said. "A lot of kids come out and the fans really help create energy in the gym."

For many players, the Sioux Falls crowd stands out compared to other stops across the NBA G League. "When we go on the road it can be pretty dead sometimes," Madsen said. "So it's always fun to come home and play in front of this crowd."

Dainja added that the support reminds him of a college basketball atmosphere. "The support here has been crazy," Dainja said. "It almost feels like a college game with the environment we have."

Christopher has also built a strong connection with the community during his time with the team. "It's a blessing to feel appreciated," Christopher said. "The fans want to see you pursue your dreams and get a call-up, but they also enjoy having you here. That means a lot."

Smith, who has played in arenas across both the NBA and G League throughout his career, agreed that the fan support in Sioux Falls stands out. "The fans show up," Smith said. "I've played games where there were less than a hundred people in the building. But here the fans support us, the kids are excited and it's a dope atmosphere."

That home-court advantage could prove crucial as the Skyforce close out the regular season, hosting the second-place Mexico City Capitanes for their final two home games on March 20 and 21 at the Sanford Pentagon before finishing the season on the road against the first-place South Bay Lakers.

Tickets for the final two regular season home games are available at sfskyforce.com/gettickets.







NBA G League Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.