Greensboro Swarm Announces Thompson Night, Silent Auction for March 18 Contest to Benefit Foster Care Programs

Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today a partnership with Thompson to host a silent auction during Thompson Night on Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m. ET.

The game will feature the Greensboro Swarm taking on the Noblesville Boom, with tickets available here.

The silent auction will showcase a star-studded blend of Charlotte Hornets and Greensboro Swarm memorabilia, highlighted by a Kon Knueppel signed basketball and signed player cards from Knueppel, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Additional items include a Swarm team-autographed basketball from its preseason roster and several autographed or game-worn theme night jerseys.

"We're thrilled to bring fans a chance to bid on some of the team's most exciting memorabilia while supporting such an important cause," said Steve Swetoha, President of the Greensboro Swarm. "Thompson Night is about combining the excitement of game day with the opportunity to make a real difference in our community."

Thompson Night celebrates the organization's decades-long commitment to children and families in need. Founded in 1886 as an orphanage, Thompson has grown into the largest provider of foster care services in North Carolina and has recently expanded into South Carolina. Over the years, the organization has helped countless youth and families achieve stability, offering foster care, family support programs and mental health services rooted in trauma-informed evidence-based practices. Today, Thompson Night brings that mission courtside, giving fans a chance to support programs that provide guidance, care and opportunities for children to thrive.

"Every child deserves a safe, supportive home and a community that shows up for them-especially children navigating foster care," said Will Jones, CEO of Thompson. "We're grateful to the Greensboro Swarm for their partnership and for creating a meaningful way for fans to get involved. The funds raised through this silent auction will help strengthen the programs and support systems that give children and families the stability they need to heal and thrive."

All auction items will be available during the game at one.bidpal.net, with proceeds benefiting Thompson.

Featured items include:

Kon Knueppel signed basketball

Signed player cards from Kon Knueppel, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller

Greensboro Swarm team-signed basketball (preseason roster)

2024-25 game-worn, signed jerseys from Tidjane Salaun (home) and Keyontae Johnson (HBCU Night)

2025-26 theme jerseys from HBCU Night (No. 2), Hornets Takeover (No. 0) and Legacy Night honoring Liam McNeeley and Sion James

2023-24 HBCU Night all-team signed jersey (No. 24)

Pack of three Swarm theme jersey basketball shorts

Fans can bid on all items throughout the game, knowing their support will directly benefit programs that help children in foster care achieve stability and long-term success. Tickets for Thompson Night are available here. Fans may purchase online or contact a ticket representative at 336-907-3600.







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