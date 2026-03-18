Skyhawks Announce Tuesday Night Sellout against the Austin Spurs

Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced tonight's matchup against the Austin Spurs has officially sold out, marking the fifth sellout of the 2025-26 season.

Tonight's game marks the second to last home game of the Skyhawks season, and College Park's second sellout in a row.

During the 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season during 2023-24, and tying it in 2024-25.

To purchase tickets to future Skyhawks home games, visit cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.







NBA G League Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.