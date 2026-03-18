Skyhawks Announce Tuesday Night Sellout against the Austin Spurs
Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced tonight's matchup against the Austin Spurs has officially sold out, marking the fifth sellout of the 2025-26 season.
Tonight's game marks the second to last home game of the Skyhawks season, and College Park's second sellout in a row.
During the 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season during 2023-24, and tying it in 2024-25.
To purchase tickets to future Skyhawks home games, visit cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.
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