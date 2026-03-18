Gold Split Series with Oklahoma City in 130-127 Overtime Loss

Published on March 17, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold (10-23) fell to the Oklahoma City Blue (11-20) 130-127 in overtime on Tuesday night, splitting the two-game series.

Oklahoma City controlled much of the game, but Grand Rapids mounted a late fourth-quarter push to take the lead before the teams finished regulation tied at 122. Under the G League's target score format, the game moved into overtime with a target of 129, where the Blue edged the Gold to secure the win.

The matchup mirrored Sunday's contest between the two teams, which also went to overtime tied at 123, before Grand Rapids secured a 131-125 victory on a game-winner from KJ Simpson.

All five Gold starters finished in double figures, while Javante McCoy led all scorers with 25 points off the bench. Nuggets assignment player DaRon Holmes II filled the stat sheet with 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Two-way guard KJ Simpson added 16 points, Curtis Jones chipped in 11, Dane Goodwin scored 14, and Coleman Hawkins contributed 10 points.

Grand Rapids' bench played a major role, totaling 54 points behind McCoy, Terrance Hargrove Jr. (19 points), and Ben Coupet Jr. (10 points).

Oklahoma City also saw all five starters reach double figures, led by Zhaire Smith's 20 points. Brooks Barnhizer recorded a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Nikola Topic (15 points), Buddy Boeheim (17 points), and Kendall Munson (14 points) rounded out the starting group. The Blue added 47 bench points, with Viktor Lakhin (17), Bryce Thompson (14), and Anthony Pritchard (12) all scoring in double figures.

The Gold will hit the road to take on the South Bay Lakers on Friday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can watch live on Roku.







NBA G League Stories from March 17, 2026

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