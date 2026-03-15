Gold Take First of Two-Game Series with Oklahoma City 131-125

Published on March 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold (10-22) came away with a win against the Oklahoma City Blue (10-20) in overtime this past Sunday afternoon, 131-125.

Two-way guard KJ Simpson led Grand Rapids with 31 points, eight assists and two steals, capping off a tremendous performance with an overtime game-winner. The other Gold two-way, Curtis Jones, added 27 points on seven made three-pointers. NBA Assignment forward DaRon Holmes II added a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double of his own, including two huge rebounds down the stretch. Coleman Hawkins added 11-point, 12-rebound double-double in the win.

Buddy Boeheim led the Blue with 23 points, followed close behind by Central Michigan alum Anthony Pritchard's 20 points. Brooks Barnhizer added an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The Gold will take on the Oklahoma City Blue in the second of a two-game series this Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+.

Stay up to date with all things Gold by following the team on social media @NBAGrandRapids on Twitter and Grand Rapids Gold on Instagram and Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from March 15, 2026

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