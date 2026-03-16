Spurs Fall Short to Kings, 106-104

Published on March 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (19-11) fell short to the Stockton Kings (19-10), 106-104, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Kyle Mangas led Austin with 28 points and 6 rebounds, while Jayden Nunn contributed 18 points. Harrison Ingram finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Stanley Umude added 12 points.

The first half featured 19 lead changes as the Spurs trailed the Kings 48-47 at halftime. Mangas led Austin with 14 points, while Dexter Dennis led Stockton with 14. Stockton shot over 50% from the field and from three in the third quarter to build a 75-64 lead entering the fourth. Austin rallied in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to two, but the Kings held on for the win.

Dennis finished with 24 points for Stockton, while DaQuan Jefferies, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Isaiah Stevens added 15 points each.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs will face the College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m. CT at the Gateway Center Arena. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.







NBA G League Stories from March 15, 2026

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