Jones, Lanier Lead Cruise Past Delaware for Fifth Straight Win

Published on March 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise extended their winning streak to five games Sunday afternoon, defeating the Delaware Blue Coats 128-119 at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Motor City improved to 18-12 on the season and moved within one win of tying the franchise record of six consecutive victories. Isaac Jones led the way with a dominant performance, finishing with 37 points on 14-of-16 shooting while adding 11 rebounds and five assists as the Cruise shot 54.8 percent from the field as a team. Jones now has four double doubles in his last five games with Motor City.

Chaz Lanier also delivered a standout performance, scoring a regular-season career-high 30 points on 10 field goals while adding six rebounds to help power Motor City's offense.

Motor City responded with its key 13-4 run coming out of the break, opening the second half with a strong push that fueled a 33-22 third quarter. The surge, sparked by interior scoring from Jones and timely baskets from Lanier and Bobi Klintman, erased the halftime deficit and gave the Cruise a 90-88 lead entering the fourth.

Motor City carried that momentum into the final period, outscoring Delaware 38-31 and pulling away late behind Lanier's scoring and steady playmaking from Drew Peterson. Klintman added 19 points for the Cruise, while Peterson chipped in 11 points to go along with 11 assists as Motor City totaled 28 assists in the victory.

The Blue Coats were led by DeAndre Williams, who recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Teddy Allen scored 26 points off the bench, including five three-pointers. Kennedy Chandler added 18 points and five assists as Delaware shot 51.6 percent from the field but could not keep pace with Motor City's offensive surge in the second half.

The contest featured nine lead changes and seven ties, with Delaware taking a 66-57 advantage into halftime after outscoring Motor City 31-20 in the second quarter.

After a three-game homestand sweep for Motor City, the Cruise will begin their next road trip and face Raptors 905 on Tuesday, March 17 at 5 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live through NBAGLeague.com and NBA TV Canada.







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