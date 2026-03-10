Motor City Cruises Past Noblesville for Third Consecutive Win

March 10, 2026

DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise held off a second-half surge from the Noblesville Boom to secure a 135-131 victory Tuesday morning at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Motor City (16-12) built a commanding first-half lead and withstood a 40-point third quarter from Noblesville to close out the win. The Cruise led 79-59 at halftime after shooting 58.3 percent from the field in the opening half and building a lead as large as 22 points. The Boom outscored the Cruise 40-22 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to two entering the fourth, but Motor City responded with 34 points in the final period to hold on for the win

Isaac Jones led the Cruise with 25 points and 10 rebounds, recording his third consecutive double-double while shooting 11-of-14 from the field. Jaden Akins added 18 points and a career-high four steals, while John Ukomadu provided a spark off the bench with 19 points, knocking down five of his six attempts from beyond the arc. Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 17 points and Drew Peterson contributed 15 points and four assists as Motor City placed seven players in double figures.

Noblesville (14-15) rallied in the third quarter behind Cameron Hildreth and Dakota Mathias. Hildreth scored a game-high 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting, while Mathias added 25 points. Keion Brooks Jr. recorded 19 points and 10 assists in the loss.

.Motor City shot 56 percent from the field and matched Noblesville with 16 made 3-pointers in the high-scoring contest.

The two teams will conclude their two-game series tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET at the Wayne State Fieldhouse. The game can be streamed live through ESPN+, The PREP and Fanduel Sports Network Detroit.







