Trail Blazers Sign Jayson Kent and Chris Youngblood to Two-Way Contracts

Published on March 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Jayson Kent and guard Chris Youngblood to two-way contracts, Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin announced today.

Kent (6-8, 215) has played 37 total games (18 starts) with the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate Rip City Remix during the 2025-26 season, averaging 11.9 points (49.2 FG%, 39.8 3FG%, 91.9 FT%), 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 26.2 minutes per game.

Kent played five collegiate seasons at Texas (2024-25), Indiana State (2022-24) and Bradley (2020-22).

Starting the 2025-26 season on a two-way contract with Oklahoma City, Youngblood (6-4, 221) appeared in 32 games with the Thunder this season as a rookie, averaging 2.0 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game.

In 17 total games (16 starts) with the G League affiliate Oklahoma City Blue, Youngblood averaged 20.4 points (43.4 FG%, 34.2 3FG%, 84.6 FT%), 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.8 minutes per game.

Prior to beginning his professional career this season, Youngblood played five collegiate seasons at Alabama (2024-25), South Florida (2023-24) and Kennesaw State (2020-23).

In a subsequent roster move, the Trail Blazers have waived two-way guard Javonte Cooke. Portland's roster now stands at 18, including three two-way players.







NBA G League Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.