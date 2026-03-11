Gold Fall to Capitanes 112-115 in Overtime Thriller

Published on March 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold (9-20) fell to the Mexico City Capitanes (21-8) in a 115-112 overtime battle Tuesday night at Van Andel Arena.

Grand Rapids controlled much of the first three quarters before Mexico City closed the third on a run to shift momentum. The Gold responded late in the fourth quarter, tying the game in the final seconds to force overtime under the target score of 115.

The Gold shot 44.7% from the field but struggled from beyond the arc, finishing 21.1% from three-point range. Mexico City shot 45.3% from the field and 35.7% from three.

Moses Brown recorded a dominant performance, posting 22 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks. Brown secured his double-double before the fourth quarter began. Denver Nuggets assignment player DaRon Holmes II made his return to the Gold lineup for the first time since late December, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Two-way players Curtis Jones added 23 points while KJ Simpson contributed 13. Javante McCoy also returned to action after missing the past few weeks with a right knee injury, scoring 12 points.

Mexico City was led by James Bouknight with 28 points, five rebounds and three assists. Wade Taylor added 26 points, while Jordan Minor (12) and Tomas Chapero (10) also finished in double figures.

The Gold return to action tomorrow night when they host the Birmingham Squadron at 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+.







